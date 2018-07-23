Friday Night Films at Fairmont Kea Lani Resort

Friday Night Films will happen at Fairmont Kea Lani Resort on Friday, July 27th. This monthly event is a chance for film and mixology buffs to socialize and mingle. Savor some tasty libations made by some of Maui’s best mixologists while enjoying classic Hollywood stars on the silver screen. The event will be followed by live music. 7:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana
photo courtesy of Flickr/Classic Film
