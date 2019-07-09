Maui Time

Its French Week at Back Door Bake Shop this Friday

Visit the Back Door Bake Shop at UHMC on Friday, July 12th. For this week, the students of UH Maui’s Culinary Program will be baking tasty French pastries like eclairs, Napoleons, pithivier, tarte Tatin, and more. You can buy them by the box for $18.50. The week after, the July 19th bake shop will feature petit fours and macarons. The bake sale will be located in the Pa’ina Building. 10am-2pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); maui.hawaii.edu

Boxes available include:

Box # 1 Cream Puffs

          Caramel Cream Puff

          Paris-Brest

          Raspberry Religieuse

          Cream Puff Swan

Box # 2: Tarts

          Vanilla Berry Sable Tart

          Pear Cheese Brioche Tart

          Lemon Raspberry Tart

          Blueberry Almond Tart

Box # 3 Puff Pastry

          Vanilla Napoleon

          Apple Tarte Tatin

          Almond Pithivier

          Raspberry Vanilla Tart

Box #4 Eclairs

          Chocolate Éclair

          Raspberry Éclair

          Liliko‘i Éclair

          Blueberry Éclair

 

photo courtesy of Flickr/Jessica Splenger

