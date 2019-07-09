Its French Week at Back Door Bake Shop this Friday

Visit the Back Door Bake Shop at UHMC on Friday, July 12th. For this week, the students of UH Maui’s Culinary Program will be baking tasty French pastries like eclairs, Napoleons, pithivier, tarte Tatin, and more. You can buy them by the box for $18.50. The week after, the July 19th bake shop will feature petit fours and macarons. The bake sale will be located in the Pa’ina Building. 10am-2pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); maui.hawaii.edu
Boxes available include:
Box # 1 Cream Puffs
Caramel Cream Puff
Paris-Brest
Raspberry Religieuse
Cream Puff Swan
Box # 2: Tarts
Vanilla Berry Sable Tart
Pear Cheese Brioche Tart
Lemon Raspberry Tart
Blueberry Almond Tart
Box # 3 Puff Pastry
Vanilla Napoleon
Apple Tarte Tatin
Almond Pithivier
Raspberry Vanilla Tart
Box #4 Eclairs
Chocolate Éclair
Raspberry Éclair
Liliko‘i Éclair
Blueberry Éclair
photo courtesy of Flickr/Jessica Splenger
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
