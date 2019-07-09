Its French Week at Back Door Bake Shop this Friday

Visit the Back Door Bake Shop at UHMC on Friday, July 12th. For this week, the students of UH Maui’s Culinary Program will be baking tasty French pastries like eclairs, Napoleons, pithivier, tarte Tatin, and more. You can buy them by the box for $18.50. The week after, the July 19th bake shop will feature petit fours and macarons. The bake sale will be located in the Pa’ina Building. 10am-2pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); maui.hawaii.edu

Boxes available include:

Box # 1 Cream Puffs

Caramel Cream Puff

Paris-Brest

Raspberry Religieuse

Cream Puff Swan

Box # 2: Tarts

Vanilla Berry Sable Tart

Pear Cheese Brioche Tart

Lemon Raspberry Tart

Blueberry Almond Tart

Box # 3 Puff Pastry

Vanilla Napoleon

Apple Tarte Tatin

Almond Pithivier

Raspberry Vanilla Tart

Box #4 Eclairs

Chocolate Éclair

Raspberry Éclair

Liliko‘i Éclair

Blueberry Éclair

photo courtesy of Flickr/Jessica Splenger

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events