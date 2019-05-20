Check out the Four Piglets Food Truck at the Lowe’s Parking Lot! Now open for breakfast, here’s a delightfully cute and ridiculously delicious Maui food truck to enjoy! They’re serving piglet burritos with homemade green salsa, sunrise quesadillas, sandwiches, fluffy pancakes, Hawaiian French toast made with sweet purple ube bread, and more. Stop by to check it out, and pig out. Oink! Oink! Open daily 6:30am-12pm; Closed on Sundays. Lowe’s Parking Lot, (214 Ho‘okele St., Kahului); facebook.com/breakfastfoodtruckmaui/

photo courtesy of Felicity Powers

