Fork and Salad Plans to Re-Open May 4

MAUI, HI — With a focus on safety & simplicity, Fork & Salad Maui is pleased to be reopening to the local community starting in May 2020!

The Kahului location in the Pu’unēnē Shopping Center near Target will open for takeout and delivery on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Co-owners Jaron Blosser, Cody Christopher and Travis Morrin have utilized the time closed to redesign the business model in light of global COVID-19 concerns, ensuring customer and employee safety as their top priorities.

Fork & Salad has instituted a number of enhanced safety measures, including stringent sanitation procedures and pre-shift temperature checks plus masks/gloves for employees, who are strategically scheduled to maintain social distancing. Food orders are prepared by a sole staff member, and secured in sealed containers. Customers will not need to enter the stores to receive their orders, with takeout, contactless curbside pickup and home delivery service. Learn more about the safety procedures at Fork & Salad’s website.

With the community in mind, owners have evolved the business into three categories — Takeout, Grocery Service and Delivery. They highly encourage customers to order online or download the free mobile app so they can pay ahead of time and reduce customer-to-employee interaction. Fork & Salad is also offering FREE delivery to Central and South Maui through June 30, 2020!

Fork & Salad’s minimized menu will feature top-selling signature salads, sandwiches, add-on proteins, soup, beverages, retail dressings and a new local produce grocery service. All Fork & Salad meals will be freshly prepared the day of and packaged in sealed containers. Only one approved staff member has contact with the food.

Customers can also add fresh, local produce to their food orders with Fork & Salad’s new grocery service. Simply check out the weekly selection online and order fruits, vegetables and greens by the pound or by the piece. They can customize and combine their orders with the prepared menu items to #EatLocalEatHealthy all week long!

For a limited time, Fork & Salad is also offering 25% off all orders that are placed on the app and website. Customers can type in promo code FORKYEAH on the virtual checkout page.

In the spirit of its mission, Fork & Salad has designed service to be easy and convenient for customers. After placing an order via phone (808-793-3256), website or mobile app, guests can pick up their orders — we’re even offering curbside service — or have it all delivered for free! Orders will arrive at customers’ doorsteps; a staff member will call or text to confirm delivery.

About Fork & Salad:

Founded by chef-owners Jaron Blosser, Cody Christopher and Travis Morrin in 2016, Fork & Salad is a locally-sourced, chef-inspired salad company with a mission to redefine the possibilities of farm-to-table cuisine as healthy, quick, convenient, and affordable so it can be enjoyed by everyone, every day. The Fork & Salad vision to expand the farm-to-table movement to all parts of Hawai’i and beyond includes supporting local farmers, ranchers, and fishermen to boost the local economy, while also making their healthy, sustainable cuisine accessible to all consumers. The health-forward concept was named Best New Restaurant in 2017, Best Healthy Restaurant in 2018 and Maui’s Best Lunch in 2019 by readers of Maui Time. It was also honored as one of 2019’s Three Best New Restaurants in Hawai’i by Hawai’i Magazine. Fork & Salad is proud to be recognized for its quality, affordable healthy fare and dedication to the local economy and people.



