Foraging Dinner Collaboration at Lineage Restaurant in Wailea

The Foraging Dinner Collaboration will be at Lineage Restaurant in Wailea on Saturday, December 14th. Celebrity chefs Rob Ramshur of Lineage and Brian Hirata of Na’au in Hilo will present an incredible eight-course dinner that explores Hawai‘i’s native plant species. Featured menu items include Hana lobster, Punachicks Farm’s burnt miso liver pate, local beef, Maui venison tsukune, and more. There’s also an optional beverage pairing. $150. Seating options are 5:30pm, 7pm, and 8:30pm. Lineage Restaurant, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-8800; lineagemaui.com

photo courtesy of Nicole Albano

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events



Share this:

Comments

comments