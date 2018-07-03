Fire It Up Chef’s Ignite at Grand Wailea Resort

Fire It Up Chef’s Ignite will happen at Grand Wailea Resort on Saturday, July 7th. The event is a live-fire food, wine, beer and bourbon celebration that will showcase Hawai‘i’s bountiful meats, seafood and produce cooked exclusively with fire. Here’s a great Maui foodie event for the whole family. Grand Wailea chefs include Ryan Urig, Jorge Gonzalez, Mike Lofaro and Adam Rzeczkowski. Celebrity chefs and pitmasters include Justin Bronson, Sam Jones, Hubert Keller, Chris Lilly, Wayne Mueller, Aaron Sanchez and Maui’s own Sheldon Simeon. $75 – $250. 5-9pm. Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com
photo courtesy of Eventbrite
Comments