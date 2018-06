Attend Fat Tuesday at Down the Hatch in Lahaina on Tuesday, June 12th. Here’s your chance to head to the West Side for some southern aloha and Maui Mardis Gras-style fun. Food specials include gumbo, shrimp po boys, beignets and southern fried chicken. Drink specials include lots of celebratory libations like hurricanes and hand grenades. 21+. 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

photo courtesy of Down the Hatch