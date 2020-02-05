Check out the Farm-inspired Sunday Brunch at SixtyTwo MarcKet in Wailuku on Sunday, February 9th. Enjoy the casual ambiance, farm-fresh cuisine, and tasty brunch offerings. Menu items include a selection of eggs Benedict options served on cornbread, crepes french toast, breakfast meats, fresh fruits, and more favorite brunch items. 9am-1pm. SixtyTwo Marcket, (62 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-280-1699; sixtytwomarcket.com

