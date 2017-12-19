Down to Earth vegetarian cookbook now available

Down to Earth Organic & Natural marked its 40th anniversary by publishing its first Down to Earth Cookbook. The soft-cover 112-page book includes 40 vegetarian recipes, one for each year of the company’s history. The recipes, accompanied by beautiful photography, are a collaboration by vegetarian chefs of the Community Outreach Team at Down to Earth.

The selection of recipes in the book was inspired by popular dishes from Down to Earth’s cooking classes and deli. “We have always been an all-vegetarian store, and our signature offering is our deli,” said Mark Fergusson, Down to Earth CEO. “So it was natural that we celebrate our 40th anniversary with a cookbook.” The recipes reflect our dedication to excellence that drives every aspect of what we do at Down to Earth, Fergusson added.

The book also includes a review of Down to Earth’s start on Maui in 1977 and how it continues to honor its vision to help improve the health of Hawaii residents through organic and natural products and a vegetarian lifestyle.

“This mission has enabled us to become one of the leading independent natural food store chains in Hawaii and the country,” Fergusson said.

The Down to Earth Cookbook is now available in Down to Earth stores for $19.99. It is also available online for the full-retail price of $33.95 by publisher Balboa Press on Amazon, Barnes & Nobel, and other websites in its distribution network. An e-book version will sell online for $3.99.

Down to Earth has five stores throughout the state (soon to be six with the opening of its new Kaka`ako location planned for spring 2018). It employs more than 250 team members at five locations in Hawaii: Honolulu, Kailua, Pearlridge, and Kapolei on Oahu; and Kahului on Maui.

Photo courtesy Down to Earth