Down to Earth Keiki Chef Contest

We were blown away by the talented keiki chefs who entered our first contest featuring their spin on the classic peanut butter and jelly combo. Who knew that PB&J could be so fun!?

We’re back with another fun challenge, a Smoothie Bowl! Smoothie bowls are a great, easy way to make healthy eating colorful and fun. We love the different combos out there to make a Smoothie Bowl and the best part, decorating the top! Fresh fruit and fun toppings make smoothie bowls a creative experience.

Think your lil’ keiki chef has an amazing smoothie bowl recipe? The grand prize is a $100 Down to Earth Gift Card + we will add the winning recipes to the Recipe page on the Down to Earth website. Click here for more information.

Information provided by Down to Earth

