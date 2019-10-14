There’s a Domaine Carneros Wine Dinner at Ferraro’s Bar e Ristorante on Thursday, October 17th. The evening will begin with a reception and continue with a four-course tasting menu. Enjoy a delicious menu created by chef Cavicchini, and wine pairings curated by Domaine Carneros winemaker, Eileen Crane. The wine menu includes Le Reve Blanc de Blanc, 2016 Estate Pinot Noir, and 2016 Hyde Vineyard Merlot. Please call to RSVP. $165 per person plus tax and gratuity. 6:30pm. Ferraro’s at Four Seasons Maui Resort, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8000; fourseasons.com/maui
photo courtesy of Four Seasons Maui Resort
