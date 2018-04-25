Dine Out For Pets with Maui Humane Society on Monday, April 30. The Maui Humane Society (MHS) is celebrating National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day by offering the Maui community an opportunity to Dine Out For Pets. Various restaurants around the island will donate a portion of proceeds in benefit of animal welfare services on Maui. Dine at establishments like The Dirty Monkey, Kohola Brewery, Cow Pig Bun, Tin Roof and Bistro Casanova. A full list of participating restaurants is online. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

