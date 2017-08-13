Da Taste of Keokea Culinary Fest at Keokea Market Place 

Da Taste of Keokea Culinary Fest will happen at the Keokea Marketplace on Saturday, Aug. 19. The community is invited to attend the third annual Keokea Culinary Fest and explore a cultural-village booth, taste sample-size culinary treats and shop for farm-fresh produce, floral arrangements and handcrafted goods. Enjoy an all day Upcountry gathering with live music from Richard Dancil, Alika Akana and Na Hoku Pa. There’ll also be hula performances with the Central Maui halau, Na Hanona Kulike ‘O Pi’ilani. Free. 10am. Keokea Marketplace, (Mile Marker 17, Kula)
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Keokea Marketplace
