Tune in for ‘Da Beer Show’ on Akaku Channel 55 from Thursday, March 12th until Tuesday, March 17th. Steve B and Erick T will break down everything you need to know about beer. Learn about the different colors, tastes, types of beer, ingredients, and how beer is brewed. Schedule: Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 10:30pm, and Tuesday at 8pm. Akaku Channel 55, (On Air, Kahului); akaku.org

