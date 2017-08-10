Cooking with Chef Lee: Seafood with Style at Sugar Beach Events

Cooking with Chef Lee: Seafood with Style will be at Sugar Beach Events on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Chef Lee will show guests how to create fast and healthy meals with locally sourced seafood. Ingredients will include fish and shellfish, and everyone will leave with a few new recipes and techniques. Mixologist Carl Anderson will also prepare cocktails that can be perfectly paired with seafood dishes. 21+. $95. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/Sugar Beach Events