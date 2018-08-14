Attend the Circus Anniversary Party at Down The Hatch in Lahaina on Saturday, August 18th. In celebration of their 3rd anniversary, the public is invited for a big-top themed party featuring live music with Kendell Dean, Brant Quick, and the Bearded Lady band. Enjoy performances with Cirque Jolie, Maui Hoop Girl, and Magician Holden Mowat. There’ll also be tasty libations, face painting, a cotton candy machine, and more surprises.10am-close. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Cirque Jolie
