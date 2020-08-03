Chef Takeover Tuesday in August at MĀLA!

MALA has invited Maui Chef’s to participate in their first every Chef Takeover!
Tuesday, August 4th Mala Ocean Tavern Sous Chef Mark Duque with a Filipino Barrio Fiesta
Tuesday, August 11th Chef Jake Evans – Maui Gourmet Food
Tuesday, August 18th Chef Alvin Savella – Humuhumu
Tuesday, August 25th – Chef Robert Barrera – Cane & Canoe
Four Course Pre-fix Menu
Drinks, Tax & Gratuity not included.
MAKE A RESERVATION (808) 667-9394
*Limited Seating starting at 8p
www.malatavern.com
Please know state mandated guidelines and respect social distancing.
