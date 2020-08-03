MauiTime, Mauis Best News, Information and Entertainment Site

Chef Takeover Tuesday in August at MĀLA!

MALA has invited Maui Chef’s to participate in their first every Chef Takeover!

Tuesday, August 4th Mala Ocean Tavern Sous Chef Mark Duque with a Filipino Barrio Fiesta

Tuesday, August 11th Chef Jake Evans – Maui Gourmet Food

Tuesday, August 18th Chef Alvin Savella – Humuhumu

Tuesday, August 25th – Chef Robert Barrera – Cane & Canoe

Four Course Pre-fix Menu 
Drinks, Tax & Gratuity not included.
MAKE A RESERVATION (808) 667-9394
*Limited Seating starting at 8p
www.malatavern.com
 
Please know state mandated guidelines and respect social distancing.

