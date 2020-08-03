Chef Takeover Tuesday in August at MĀLA!

MALA has invited Maui Chef’s to participate in their first every Chef Takeover!

Tuesday, August 4th Mala Ocean Tavern Sous Chef Mark Duque with a Filipino Barrio Fiesta



Tuesday, August 11th Chef Jake Evans – Maui Gourmet Food



Tuesday, August 18th Chef Alvin Savella – Humuhumu



Tuesday, August 25th – Chef Robert Barrera – Cane & Canoe



Four Course Pre-fix Menu

Drinks, Tax & Gratuity not included.

MAKE A RESERVATION (808) 667-9394

*Limited Seating starting at 8p

www.malatavern.com



Please know state mandated guidelines and respect social distancing.

