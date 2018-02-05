Chef Jae Lee brings fresh flavors to Four Seasons Lanai

Jae Lee has joined The Sports Bar & Grill at Four Seasons Resort Lanai as its new leading chef. Lee brings a creative take on island favorites with an extensive background in cultural food to the open-air bar which features local bites, table games, sports programs, and more while overlooking the water.

In his new position at The Sports Bar & Grill, Lee is revamping dishes on the menu, including the local favorite Loco Moco. Chef Lee’s rendition, called Brioche Loco Moco, features marinated Makaweli ground beef, teriyaki aioli coleslaw, swiss and cheddar cheese, a sunny-side-up egg and compressed vegetables all on top of a sweet apple-buttered brioche.

Lee graduated from Newbury College of Culinary Arts in Boston. His post-culinary arts work includes working at Boodles at the Hilton Hotel Back Bay in Boston and Aujourd’hui, a French fine dining restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Boston.

He then returned to Seoul, South Korea, where he learned contemporary Korean fine dining as demi chef at W Hotel. Lee then worked as executive chef at Miga in Chicago, where he combined French, Korean and modern American flavors to cuisine.

Photo courtesy Four Seasons Lanai