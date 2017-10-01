Maui Time

Chef Celebration and Menu Unveiling at Sheraton Maui Resort

There’s a Chef Celebration and Menu Unveiling at the Sheraton Maui Resort on Saturday, Oct. 7. Executive Chef Lyndon Honda, Executive Sous Chef Chris Lederer and Sous Chef Mitch Cooper will each showcase their distinct styles by preparing menu items inspired by their youth and journeys through the culinary industry. Guests can sample an array of 12 dishes. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Save Honolua Coalition. $60. 5:30pm. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Ka`anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

Photo of Chefs Lederer, Honda and Cooper courtesy Sheraton Maui Resort

