You might want to check out Wailea Kitchen and Tap on Friday nights. Not only can you enjoy a reasonably priced menu full of tasty comfort foods and enjoy one of the best ocean views in South Maui with electric sunset scenes, but you can also see the acoustic duo Hamilton & Sebastian as they play hits from the 1960s through the ’90s. No cover. 5:30-8:30pm. Wailea Kitchen & Tap (131 Wailea Ike Pl.); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchenandtap.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Wailea Kitchen & Tap