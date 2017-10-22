There’s a Chayote Squash Cooking Workshop at Hali`imaile Community Garden on Saturday, Oct. 28. Learn more about this interesting and tasty squash that’s actually in the cucumber family. The workshop will provide opportunities to tour the squash field, learn how to grow chayote, and ideas about how to use chayote in recipes. There will also be samples to taste. $10. 2pm. Hali`imaile Community Garden, (Aoiki St., Hali`imaile); 415-480-4769; haliimailegarden.com

Photo courtesy of Flickr/Andrew3000