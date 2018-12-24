Charity Pint Night at Maui Brewing Company in Kahana

Charity Pint Night is happening at Maui Brewing Company in Kahana on Friday, December 28th. For this edition of the popular brewski fundraising night, half of the pub profits will go directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui. BBBS is a nationwide nonprofit that helps disadvantaged children by providing mentoring programs. 21+. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Company Lahaina, (4405 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com; Bbbshawaii.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/BBBS of Maui
