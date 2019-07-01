Champagne Hale at Montage Kapalua Bay

Champagne Hale will be at Montage Kapalua Bay until Sunday, September 1st. The event happens Thursday thru Sunday of every week throughout the summer. Perched above Namalu Bay, guests can enjoy a cool oceanside pop-up champagne bar and lounge. Enjoy Veuve Cliqout Rich and Rick Rose champagnes, champagne cocktails, tasty bites, magical West Maui sunsets, and more. 21+. Walk-ins only. (Excludes 7/25 & 8/8). 4:30-7pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; montagehotels.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Visit Maui
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
Comments