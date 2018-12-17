Champagne Hale at Cliff House in Kapalua

Champagne Hale will be back at the Cliff House in Kapalua from Thursday, December 20th until Sunday, December 23rd. All guests will surely love the best sunset view in West Maui with a refreshing glass (or glasses) of bubbly. The event is a pop-up lounge that features seasonal bites, champagne cocktails, and Veuve Cliquot. Walk-ins only; first-come, first served. 21+. 3:30-6:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; montagehotels.com/kapaluabay
photo courtesy of Flickr/Yi Wang
