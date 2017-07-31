There’s a Chaine des Rotisseurs: Maui Chapter Dinner at Lumeria Maui on Sunday, Aug. 6. With nearly 25,000 members worldwide (in 80 countries), Chaine des Rotisseurs is an international association of gastronomy that values fine dining, culinary arts and quality foods. It’s history goes back to Louis IX in the 12th century, and now the Maui community can join in on the fun with a wonderful six-course dinner that includes 5oz and 2oz wine pours. Please wear aloha attire with ribbons. $200. 5:30pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com

Photo: Flickr/Thomas Hawk