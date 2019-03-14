Ah, the grandest (or at least greenest) of all holidays – when the Irish, and those that wish they were, gather to celebrate Saint Patrick and all things Irish. Raise a glass on March 17 and share the luck at one of these St. Paddy’s day events. Everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, right? Slainte! Ah, the grandest (or at least greenest) of all holidays – when the Irish, and those that wish they were, gather to celebrate Saint Patrick and all things Irish. Raise a glass on March 17 and share the luck at one of these St. Paddy’s day events. Everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, right? Slainte!

St. Patrick’s Weekend Bash – Thu. Mar 14-Sun. Mar 17. Celebrate with the island’s Irish through the weekend. On Thursday, is a Trivia Night Kickoff Party starting at 7pm. Drinks are half-priced from 10-11pm, and DJ Double K will be mixing from 10pm ‘til close. On Friday is DJ Teeny at 10pm, and on Saturday doors open at 8am for live music with Louis & Lewis from 5-8pm, followed by countdown to midnight with DJ J.Mo at 10pm. Then Sunday, St. Patrick’s Day, kegs are tapped and doors open at 8am, so stop by anytime and get shamrocked. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

Go Green Recycling Event – Sat. Mar 16. Not your traditional St. Patrick’s Day event, but lucky nonetheless. Malama Maui Nui will be holding their Go Green recycling event from 9am-noon. On a first come, first served basis they will happily take: air conditioners, batteries (lead acid only), computers, dishwashers, dryers, microwaves, printers, refrigerators, scrap metal, stoves, televisions, tires ($10 donation per tire), washing machines, and water heaters. Volunteers and donations are welcome. Open to residents only (no commercial). Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); Malamamauinui.org

Celebrate St. Patty’s Day with Le Creuset – Sat. Mar 16. Join Chef David of Waikiki Brewing Co. at Le Creuset for a St. Patrick’s Day themed cooking demonstration from 1-2pm. Plus register to win a cast iron oval skillet (must be present to win). Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9323; Lecreuset.com

St. Patty’s Day Dinner – Sat. Mar 16th. Hale Kau Kau hosts their annual St. Patty’s Day Dinner starting at 6:30pm in the Stawasz Hall. Guests will enjoy a feast of corned beef and cabbage, listen to Irish music, can bid items at the silent auction, and more! Tickets are $30 per person available by phone or on Eventbrite.com. St. Theresa Church, (25 W Lipoa St., Kihei); 808-875-8754; Halehaukau.org

Go For The Green St. Patrick’s Day Party – Sat. Mar 16. Eat, drink, and dance at The Rotary Club Of Lahaina Sunset’s 5th annual Go For The Green St. Patrick’s Day Party. Attendees will enjoy live music by Nevah Too Late, a buffet dinner, and can bid on items during the live and silent auction. Cost is $100 per person. Proceeds will go to foster community recycling, education, and service projects. 6-9pm. Royal Lahaina Resort, (2780 Keka‘a Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-359-4245; Universe.com/goforthegreen2019

Willie K’s St. Patrick’s Day Golf Tournament – Sat. Mar 16. The Hawaiian phenomenon Willie K is undoubtedly the only artist in the world who can go into an Irish pub in the middle of Maui and play anything from indigenous acoustic Hawaiian music to jazz, reggae, rock, country, and even opera – and not only get away with it but leave everyone within earshot slack-jawed in astonishment. The event supports the Willie K Cancer Fund and includes a four-person scramble, hole-in-one prizes, lunch, and live entertainment. If interested in sponsoring a team and/or to play, call 808-250-8288 or email [email protected] Tournament starts at 12pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue & Wailea Blue Course, (100 Kaukahi St.); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

St. Patrick’s All Day Celebration – Sun. Mar 17. Let the shenanigans begin, it’s St. Patty’s at the “Best Bar on Maui” and a place get shamrocked. The all day-long celebration starts at 9:30am with live music plus traditional Irish bagpiper performances with Roger McKinley at 2:30pm and 5pm, and a guest DJ will start at 10pm. Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey is on special with $6 shooters, $7 Irish mules and gaelic lemonades, and $11 Irish car bombs. Bar is open ’til 2am, OH YEAH! Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

St. Patrick’s Day Irish Pub Celebration – Sun. Mar 17. A little leprechaun has told us that Maui’s Irish pub is having an all day celebration. Live music will be going all day with house band Celtic Tigers, David Connolly, Mad Bagpiper, Island Soul, and none other than the Hawaiian phenomenon Willie K himself will join the lineup. There will also be food and drink specials too! Doors open at 10am. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com for $10 from 10am-3pm, $25 after 3pm; $30 cash only at the door. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

St. Paddy’s Day Party in Wailea – Sun. Mar 17. Celebrating St.Patrick’s Day all day with food and drink specials. Food specials are Irish nachos (house fried potato chips, corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and their Whiskey 1000), and shepherd pie (lamb, carrots, corn, peas, and mashed potatoes). Drink specials include an Irish Old Fashioned, MBC Cask Beer, 20-oz Guinness and Jameson for $7, and $8 Dublin Donkeys. 10am-close. The Pint & Cork, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-727-2038; Thepintandcork.com

St. Patrick’s Day Food & Booze – Sun. Mar 17. Stop in for some St. Paddy’s specials starting at 11am with Irish-inspired foods including corned beef sandwich with fries, reuben sandwich, corned beef and cabbage, beef and Guinness Irish stew with rice, and shepherd’s pie – all available until they run out. Booze specials go all day with Irish car bombs, Guinness, Irish Chi Chi’s, black and tan-Moose style, and green Bud Light draft. There will also be giveaways too! Moose McGillycuddy’s, (2511 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8600; Moosemcgillycuddys.com

St. Patrick’s Day Patio Party! – Sun. Mar 17. There’ll be tons of food and drink specials all day starting at 11am. Kick it in the beer garden and enjoy live music by Steve Craig on the extended patio during happy hour from 3-7pm followed by DJ JAY-C. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

St. Patrick’s Day Food Specials – Sun. Mar 17. Featuring their annual corned beef cabbage with carrots and potatoes, with specials on reuben sandwiches all day starting at 11am ‘til run out! Guinness, Jameson Irish whiskey, and Irish coffee will also be on special. Bar closes at 1am. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbarandgrill.com

St. Patrick’s Day Lunch Special and More! – Sun. Mar 17. Serving up a corned beef and cabbage special for lunch from 11am-3:30pm! There’ll also be green beer, a special shamrock daiquiri, and a mint chocolate chip hula pie available all day. Dinner starts at 4:45pm with the regular menu and live entertainment with Benny Uyetake is from 6-8pm, with his variety of musical styles, like contemporary and classic Hawaiian, and pop favorites with a touch of jazz, rock, and blues. Close at 10pm. Kimo’s, (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

St. Patrick’s Day Pizza – Sun. Mar 17. Who doesn’t like pizza? Stop for a St. Paddy’s inspired pizza (house made crust, blanco sauce, thinly sliced potatoes, fresh mozzarella, sharp cheddar, corned beef, shaved cabbage). Open 11:30am-9:30pm. Pi Artisan, (900 Front St., Lahaina); Pi808.com

St. Paddy’s Day at the Monkey – Sun. Mar 17. Opening early with your favorite March Madness games at 12pm, there’ll be St. Patrick’s Day festive swag, drink specials all day, yummy food options, and more. Hitting the stage at 4pm for some jammin acoustic music is Bluegrass and Beyond featuring Orion Hitzig from Brown Chicken Brown Cow and Matt Del Omo. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

St. Patrick’s Day in Makawao – Sun. Mar 17. Grab the family and spend your Sunday afternoon in Makawao enjoying a classic rock performance with hot apple pie. 3-5pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

St. Patrick’s Day Potluck Party – Sun. Mar 17. “Maui’s Best Local Dive Bar” is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day potluck party from noon-5pm. Bring a dish and for eat free – otherwise plates can be purchased for $10. Don’t forget to ask the bartender about drink specials. Live country jams with Jeff & Josh starts at 8pm. No cover. Kahale’s, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com

Feeling Lucky! St. Patrick’s Day Vibe Party – Sun. Mar 17. Hit up the hottest dance floor on South Maui for St. Patrick’s Day, as #Poundtown is on deck spinning EDM, house, top 40, bass, hip-hop, trap, and more starting at 9pm. VIBE Bar and Nightclub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibenightclubmaui.com

A Proper St. Patrick’s Day – Sun. Mar 17. “Maui’s Best New Bar” of 2019 got their hands on some Proper 12 Whiskey just in time for St. Patty’s Day! Head to Wailuku town as DJ Pash will be spinning all your favorite Irish tunes and more. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

St. Patrick’s Day Food & Music – Sun. Mar 17. Enjoy live music with Kendall Dean on the Rooftop and the House Shakers with Mark Johnstone jammin’ on the Main Stage. Get corned beef braised cabbage and boiled red potatoes for $32 – YUM! And drink specials including $8 Jameson Irish whiskey and $16 Knappogue Castle 12 year single malt Irish whiskey. Call for reservations. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-MICK; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Don your green and head out to these events for some Saint Paddy’s weekend fun!

Image courtesy Pixabay.com