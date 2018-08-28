Check out Caviar & Truffles in the Classroom at Maui Food Innovation Center on Saturday, September 1st. Co-sponsored by Maui Wine, this fun foodie event is a benefit dinner for the Maui Food Innovation Center. Chef Jonathan Mizukami will provide an all inclusive menu of delights that includes: Ossetra caviar, Kula greens, sautéed fillet of Kona kanpachi, hand-rolled tagliatelle, honey and Kula lavender lacquered duck, herb roasted Cote de Veau, Hawaiian chocolate cremeux and more. 21+. BYOB. $225. 5:00pm. Maui Food Innovation Center at UHMC, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3690; Maui.hawaii.edu/foodinnovation
photo courtesy of Facebook/Jonathan Mizukami
Comments