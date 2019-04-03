There’s another super cool Brekkie Pajama Party happening at Down the Hatch in Lahaina on Sunday, April 7th. Just wake up, roll out of bed, and head to DTH for yummy breakfast options like mini chicken and waffles, mimosas, bloody Marys, and live music with DJ Louvera. There’ll also be games and chances to win DTH prizes like free breakfast for one week. 7:30am-10:30am. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; dthmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/DTH

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events