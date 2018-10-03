Check out the Brekkie Pajama Party at Down the Hatch in Lahaina on Sunday, October 7th. Here’s an awesome Sunday Funday event for adults on Maui. All you have to do is roll out of bed and head to Lahaina for a pajama-themed party full of good times. Guests can get down to DJ Louvera in their jammies, enjoy breakfast samplers like bennies and mini chicken and waffles, savor some tasty libations, and win prizes. 21+. 7:30-10:30am. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/DTH