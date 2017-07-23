Bend and Brews with Amber Tesoro at Maui Brewing Company in Kihei

This Saturday, July 29, Bend and Brews with Amber Tesoro will take place at Maui Brewing Company in Kihei. Tesoro will teach a fun and playful all-levels yoga class, then the group will relax and mingle with some Maui Brewco beers. Bring a mat, some friends and be prepared for an event full of smiles. Fee includes the yoga class and your first drink. Reservations recommended but not required. 21+. $20. 11am. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/Amber Tesoro