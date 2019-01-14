Belle Surf Cafe Newly Opened in Lahaina on Front Street

The Belle Surf Cafe has opened a little taste of Europe Front Street in Lahaina. This sweet little coffee house serves up quality coffees fit for cafe snobs like V60, chemex, cold drip, espresso, mocha, cappucino, but you don’t have to be a coffee nerd to enjoy it. They welcome you to just come hang out, read a magazine, open a book, or just have a happy moment. Try one of the French crepe recipes they are known for, savory or sweet, made to order. Belle Surf originated in Kihei, and this will be their second island location. They have completely renovated the space that used to be Maui Swiss Cafe.

Belle Surf Cafe, 640 Front Street, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761, Ph: 808 446 3709

Instagram: @bellesurfcafe

www.bellesurfcafe.com