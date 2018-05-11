There’s a Beer Panel & Brewers Night at Kohola Brewery on Thursday, May 17. Here’s an awesome opportunity for beer lovers and Maui foodies to explore microbrewing and beer pairings. Featured guests include a slew of brewmasters like Lanikai Brewing Company’s CEO and founder Steve Haumschild, Hawaiian Craft Brewers Guild Executive Director Cindy Goldstein, Shearwater Tavern’s Chef Carl Yeh, Austin Beerworks’ owner Adam Debower and Kohola’s head brewer Rai Johnson. Learn more about the diversity of beer flavors and how menus can also be prepared to pair with beer. 5:30pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Kohola Brewery
