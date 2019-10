Check out Beats and Eats with Chef Jojo and DJ Eliza at Fond Maui on Friday, October 15th. Chef Vasquez and his team will turn the chef’s counter into a seafood action station, and DJ Eliza will be selecting the beats. Bring all of your fabulous foodie friends, and enjoy a night of music in Napili. 5pm. Fond Maui, (5095 Napilihau St., Lahaina); 808-856-0225; fondmaui.com

photo credit Bryan Berkowitz

