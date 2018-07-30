Barista Throwdown at Maui Tropical Plantation

The Barista Throwdown will happen at Maui Tropical Plantation on Saturday, August 4th. As part this year’s Seed to Cup Festival, the public is invited to check out this free-pour latte art competition. All of your favorite Maui baristas will be participating including coffee pros from Sip Me, Maui Coffee Roasters, Wailuku Coffee Company, Mill House Roasting Co., Maui Coffee Attic, and Maui Oma. First place will win all, but 2nd and 3rd will also be recognized. There’ll also be prize giveaways. This should be a super exciting Maui foodie event! 1:30pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Bex Walton