The Back Door Bake Shop at UH Maui College is back in business. Culinary Arts students are at it this summer with three delicious Thursday events. July 6: Gibbasier, Panettone and Sourdough Brioche; July 13: Cream Puffs, Napoleons and Tarts; July 20: Petit Fours. All baked goods will be made fresh and available for $10 or less. 1:30-4:30pm. University of Hawaii Maui College. (310 W. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu/culinary-program-information
Photo courtesy Bonnie Friedman
