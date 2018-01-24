There’s a B Cellars Wine Dinner at Hali`imaile General Store on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Visiting from Napa Valley, B Cellars will showcase their best wines, which will be paired with a four-course meal prepared by Hali`imaile’s Chefs Bev Gannon and Marc McDowell. This should be a fantastic evening for Maui foodies, wine lovers, chefs and anyone with an affinity for the finer things in life. $150. 5:30pm. Hali`imaile General Store, (900 Hali`imaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; HGSMaui.com
Photo courtesy Facebook/B Cellars Vineyards & Winery
Comments