Annual Oktoberfest Beer Garden at Montage Kapalua Bay

The second annual Oktoberfest Beer Garden will be at the Montage Kapalua Bay on Friday, Sept. 22. Celebrate Oktoberfest with German fare and specialty beers. There will be food stations with Chris Damskey (Chef of Montage Kapalua), Robert Barrera (Chef de Cuisine of Cane & Canoe) and Jojo Vasquez (Chef of The Plantation House). Beers will be made available from Maui Brewing Company, Kohola Brewery and Ayinger Brewery (Bavaria). Buy tickets online. 21+. $75. 4pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Kapalua-beer-garden-2017.eventbrite.com
Photo courtesy Karin Sagar
Comments