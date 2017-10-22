The annual Noble Chef Gala will be at Fairmont Kea Lani Resort on Saturday, Oct. 28. This year’s theme is “Hawaiian Renaissance” and will celebrate the students and mentors of the UH Maui College Culinary Arts Program. Maui’s top celebrity chefs and top culinary students will present a appetizers and cocktails reception, and there’ll also be an exciting seated dinner course served. The evening will wrap up with a dessert finale and pastry presentation. $195+. 5:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani Maui, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Uhfoundation.org

Photo courtesy Facebook/University of Hawaii Maui College