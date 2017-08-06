The fifth annual Huliau Food and Film Festival will take place at Sugar Beach Events on Saturday, Aug. 12. The event is a farm-to-table benefit celebration from the Maui Huliau Foundation that’s focused on food and film. There will be 12 chef stations, a cash bar full of delicious cocktails, beer and wine, a silent auction, live music and a food-themed student film contest. 21+. $110. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com
Photo courtesy Maui Huliau Foundation
