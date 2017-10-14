The seventh annual Hawaii Food & Wine Festival starts Friday, Oct. 20 and goes to Sunday, Oct. 22. Here’s your chance to schmooze and celebrate with the Maui foodie scene and a host of famous chefs and vintners. In addition, the annual Roy’s Golf Classic takes place at the Ka`anapali Golf Course on Oct. 23 (sorry, it’s already sold out), the Global Street Food Festival happens at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa on Oct. 23 and the “Lucky 7” will be at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort on Oct. 24. Go online for more information or to purchase tickets. $200+. Hawaii Food & Wine Festival; Hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Hawaii Food & Wine Festival