Take part in An Interactive Dining Experience at Maui Chef’s Table on Saturday, September 1st. The event will offer guests an opportunity to dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by the chef’s personal stories. With seasonal ingredients, this culinary experience allows guests to check out the Chef’s Table, take photos, enjoy food, and meet the chefs. $150. 6:00pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

