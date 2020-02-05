A Petrossian Caviar Evening at Mill House Maui

Attend the Petrossian Caviar Evening at Mill House Maui on Monday, February 10th. The evening will feature lots of culinary delights made available by Christophe Jadot of Petrossian Caviar and Mill House executive chef Taylor Ponte. Guests will surely enjoy caviar, oysters, toasting with bubbly, live music, and a four-course dinner. Find tickets online. $150. 6pm. The Mill House, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0303; millhousemaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Petrossian Caviar NYC

