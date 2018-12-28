A Kapalua Nightly Experience at Burger Shack Kapalua

Enjoy a Kapalua Nightly Experience at the Burger Shack every night until Tuesday, January 15th. The event invites the public to experience serene, oceanfront seating with fire pits, live entertainment, libations, and ‘ono food. The menu includes items like their iconic shakes and burgers, kale ribs, seared mahi mahi, and a complimentary s’mores kit with purchases over $50. 4-7:30pm. Burger Shack Kapalua, (DT Flemings Beach Park, Kapalua); 808-669-6200; Burgershackkapalua.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/The Burger Shack
