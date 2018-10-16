The 2018 Hawai‘i Food and Wine Festival will take place on Maui from Friday, October 19th until Sunday, October 21st. This year, there are many festivities in store including Roy’s 21st Annual Golf Classic at the Ka‘anapali Golf Course (10/19), Spiked! at the Sheraton Maui Resort (10/20), Keiki in the Kitchen at Whaler’s Village and Symphony of Flavors at Hyatt Regency Maui (10/21). For a full event schedule and more info, please go online. Hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com

photo courtesy of Hawaii Food & Wine Festival, Dane Nakama