Happy Hour Maui at Top Maui Bars: The Mauitime Bar Guide 2018

Happy Hour Maui: Best Bars on Maui Guide for 2018

There has never been a better time to find fancy well-balanced cocktails, beautiful old world and new world wines, along with plenty of locally sourced, distilled, brewed, and fresh-squeezed Maui beverages in happy hour Maui. In the last decade Maui’s bars and restaurants have really stepped up to stay with the mixology trends, and likewise our beverage businesses have expanded and branded their Maui grown. That doesn’t mean simple drinks like a well vodka soda, gin and tonic, or ginger and whiskey don’t have a place in our booze culture. Now we know our options are endless when scoping out a Maui happy hour.

One thing that hasn’t changed is our penchant for that golden time of day called the happy hour. Having a couple cocktails, chumming it up with barflys, or just blowing off steam – this is the quintessential time for boozy relaxation. Not all happy hours are created equal, so we combed the island compiling this detailed guide for spirit aficionados. In addition, we gave these venues a nod for their Best of Maui reader’s poll winnings of this year. Cheers!

Note: This guide has organized the bar lists by region: Central Maui, West Maui, South Maui, Upcountry Maui. All happy hour Maui information is subject to change so please give these venues a call to confirm.

Central Maui

808 ON MAIN

BEST LUNCH 2018

808 on Main has brought the Best Lunch to Wailuku! But at the end of the day, they are not afraid to keep the food and drink going! Hang loose in the heart of Wailuku with their happy hour maui Monday-Friday from 3-6pm, and get discounts on food and drink. Plus check out their daily specials too! (2051 Main St., Wailuku); 808-242-1111; 808onmain.com

AMIGO’S

BEST MEXICAN 2018

This Kahului cantina is a welcome respite from the hubbub of town, and they have Maui’s Best Mexican Food! Happy hour Maui kicks off everyday from 3-6pm with $2 domestic bottled beer, $3 import bottled beer, $4.99 house margarita, $5.99 hibiscus margarita, peach cooler and mango strawberry daiquiri, plus $2 off any appetizer. (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-872-9525; Amigosmaui.com

BISTRO CASANOVA

BEST BUSINESS LUNCH RUNNER UP 2018

The Bistro has a rockin’ happy hour Maui with elegant snacks and cocktails. Show up on Monday-Friday from 4-6pm and Saturday from 11am-6pm for $5 carafes (half a liter) of Chianti, Pinot Grigio, mojito, and margarita. Also a weekly rotating tapas menu. It’s the perfect way to end your work day. (33 Lono Ave., Kahului); 808-873-3650; Bistrocasanova.com

MAUI COFFEE ROASTERS

BEST COFFEE HOUSE THIRD PLACE 2018

Sometimes happy hour Maui isn’t about the booze, and that is when caffeine can offer another kind of pick me up. The Happy Cappy hour is all about their magnificent cappuccino: 2 bucks for one shot, or 2.50 for 2 shots. 2pm to close. (44 Hana Hwy., Wailuku); 808-877-2877; Mauicoffeeroasters.com

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT

BEST PLACE TO WATCH THE SUNSET THIRD PLACE 2018

Take in the sights of this centrally located restaurant. You can sit right near their aquarium and be mesmerized by the sea life. What’s more, there are spectacular views of the Harbor and Haleakala mountain. Come by daily from 3-5pm and hit up their happy hour Maui for $2.50 draft beers, $4 glass of select wines, and $5 mai tais. (Maui Ocean Center, 192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

THE MILL HOUSE

BEST RESTAURANT 2018

The Mill House has put Waikapu on the map as an elevated food and drink destination. Readers voted it the best restaurant of the year. Nestled into the Maui Tropical Plantation, among a lush tropical garden and pond with Mount Kahalewai as the backdrop. Enjoy happy hour Maui daily from 2-5pm, with $5 Maui Brewing Co. beers, $8-$10 cocktails with Koloa Rum, $10 mai tais, pizzas and burgers, and $40 bottles of Rose. Go online for additional food and drink specials. (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0303; Millhousemaui.com

WAI BAR

BEST NEW BAR 2018

It is pau hana everyday at Maui’s Best New Bar of 2018 from 4-6pm. The Cheers of Wailuku invites you to come in get 2 bucks off everything they serve at happy hour Maui. On Sunday they have $5 vodka Redbull plus various drink specials each day. You can also bring in take out, since they don’t serve food. (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

West Maui

ALALOA LOUNGE

The Alaloa Lounge is a happenin’ spot during the Kapalua Food and Wine festival, but that is no reason to neglect it for the rest of the year! This spot boasts gorgeous ocean views during sunset hour, and has a rockin’ daily special from 4-5pm where you get half-off select bottles of wine, and the charcuterie display for happy hour Maui. Yum! (The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, 1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

ALOHA MIXED PLATE

BEST PLATE LUNCH 2018

When you ‘ono for tasty local food and tropical drinks right by the ocean in Mala you have to have Aloha Mixed Plate. AMP was voted best place for plate lunch in the Best of Maui 2018, and just by the way they have an amazing breakfast too. The epic west side location is known for highlighting the best in local cuisine, like kalua pork, shoyu chicken, and chow fun, plus they feature an awesome happy hour Maui. Check it out daily for happy from 3-5pm, and wash down the ‘ono grindz with their favorite tropical drinks for $4. (1285 Front St.); 808-661-3322; Alohamixedplate.com

AMIGO’S

BEST MEXICAN FOOD 2018

In the mood for some cantina vibes? Amigo’s has award-winning Mexican food, and all the chips and salsa you need to sup up over margarita’s, Mexican beers, and tequila. Spend the day on the West Side then hit up happy hour Maui from 3-6pm offered daily. Enjoy $2 off all draft beers including Dos Equis, Pacifico, Modelo, and more; $3 well drinks; $4.99 house margaritas; $2.50 street tacos and $3.50 seafood tacos. (658 Front St.); 808-661-0210; Amigosmaui.com

AUNTIES KITCHEN

The Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas South Tower dedicated this sweet spot located poolside to share their elevated local cuisine. During happy hour Maui from 7-11:30am and 3-5pm, you also get $2 off draft beers; $5 Mai Tais; and $6 house wines. (The Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas, 6 Kai Ala Dr.); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

BREAKWALL SHAVE ICE CO.

BEST SHAVE ICE RUNNER UP 2018

Turn your Hawaiian shave ice into your favorite Hawaiian cocktail during happy hour Maui everyday from 2-6pm, with the ‘World’s Famous Adult Shave Ice” for $6. Make your shave ice tipsy with a mai tai, pina colada, strawberry guava daiquiri, mudslide, mojito, and more. (658 Front St.); 808-449-6100; Breakwallmaui.com

BURGER SHACK KAPALUA

Have time for a kick back at DT Flemings? Body surf on over to this beachfront bar, for shake it hour everyday from 3-4pm and get half-off draft beers, cocktails, and the classic burger. (DT Flemings Beach Park); 808-669-6200; Burgershackkapalua.com

CANE & CANOE

BEST FINE DINING 3RD PLACE 2018

Stop in for a swanky cocktail or two at the Montage. This ocean front location offers happy hour Maui daily from 4:30-6pm, with half-off premium well drinks and a select bar food menu; $10 featured wine glasses; $8 mai tais; and $4 Maui Brewing Co. beers. There’s also live island music starting at 5:30 and regularly priced restaurant and bar menus also available. (Montage Kapalua Bay, 1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

CAPTAIN JACK’S

BEST FISH AND CHIPS 2018

I like Front Street so much better when perched up at Captain Jack’s with a drink in my hand. Ahoy matey! You are invited to climb aboard the second floor for happy hour Maui everyday from 2-5pm and get $1 off drafts and wells; $8 Baja fish tacos and sliders, and the best fish-n-chips on Maui for $10. (672 Front St.); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com

CASTAWAY CAFE

BEST PANCAKES RUNNER UP 2018

Castaway Cafe is a hidden gem in North Ka’anapali, but the secret is out. This casual oceanfront restaurant is the spot to relax, and why not during happy hour Maui from 3-6pm everyday? You get $1 off tropicals, well drinks, drafts, and house wines. The $7 appetizers menu offers wings, onion rings, garlic fries, Caesar salad, crispy calamari, kalua pork fried rice, fresh guacamole, chips & salsa. Plus they got nightly fresh catch specials along with daily specials like, Burger and Brew on Monday, Pasta Night on Tuesday, Date Night on Wednesday, Taco & Tunes on Thursday, Wine Night on Friday, Prime Rib night on Saturday and BBQ Rib Night on Sunday. You can’t go wrong stopping in here. (45 Kai Ala Dr.); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

COOL CAT CAFE

BEST BURGER 2018

We all know Cool Cat has unreal burgers, but did you know their burgers pair really good with adult beverages too? Burgers and beers are no brainers, but feel free to swap out with any of their tropical drinks too. Warm up a seat at this retro cafe during happy hour Maui from 3-6pm everyday and get $1 off drafts and wells, along with $4 drink specials. (658 Front St.); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

DOWN THE HATCH

BEST BAR 2018

This little open air basement bar has a big personality, good food, and penchant for fun. They have a full schedule of live music, trivia nights, lip sync battles, industry nights, fresh squeezed Friday mixology, wine down Wednesdays and DJ nights too. Head on over to Maui‘s Best Bar for happy hour Maui everyday from 2-6pm, and get $3 select drafts; $4 well cocktails; $5 Hawaiian cocktails and 20 percent off appetizers. (658 Front St.); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE

BEST RESORT RESTAURANT THIRD PLACE 2018

You want a great spot where you know you are going to get a spectacular glass of wine? Look no further than Dukes where they swear their premium wines are free from oxidation, in an oceanfront setting, of course. Check them out during aloha hour, daily from 3-5pm. Drink specials include, $4-$6 draft beers; $6-$7 barrel to glass wine; $6 mai tai and Duke’s lemonade, and $10 seasonal handcrafted cocktail. Food specials are, $5 truffle potato chips; $6 Maui-grown tomatoes and cheese and shrimp gazpacho; $7 buffalo chicken deviled eggs and $8 shrimp cocktail and chicken katsu. (130 Kai Malina Pkwy.); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST.

BEST BAR THIRD PLACE 2018

BEST COCKTAIL MAI TYLER 2018

An upscale-casual American restaurant, with some British rock influences since it is owned by rock-and-roll icon Mick Fleetwood. Try a speciality cocktail like the Kokomo, the Thomas, or a spicy liliko‘i margarita during happy hour from 2-5pm in the main bar and lounge daily except on Aloha Fridays, where happy hour Maui is on the rooftop from 2-4pm. Get half-off all beers, wines by the glass, signature cocktails, and any cocktail or call drink under $20. The limited gourmet pub fare menu offers fish tacos, poke, sliders, $1 oysters, and more. There’s also lots of live entertainment, after all its owned by a rock star! (744 Front St.); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

FRIDA’S

BEST BURRITO 2018

BEST MARGARITA RUNNER UP 2018

Frida’s has mucho moonshine and excellent tequila to quaff, and while you are pouring over your drink don’t forget to look at that exquisite ocean view. This Frida Kahlo artist-inspired cantina will impress you with its elevated Mexican cuisine menu, including this year’s Best Burrito standing. If you haven’t tried one of the margaritas, hustle over to the bar during happy hour! If margaritas aren’t your thing, get onboard with the la paloma, or kama‘aina mai tai. Happy hour Maui is 3-4:30pm daily with specials on select food and drink, call to confirm details. (1287 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-1287; FridasMaui.com

HONU

BEST SEAFOOD 2018

The Best Seafood dishes on the island may reside at Honu, but they also have a terrific bar program that includes a killer selection of craft beer, wine, bourbon, whiskey and anything else you want to knock back, including their handcrafted libations. I simply cannot resist their oyster shooters, but there is a big selection of devastatingly scrumptious dishes from seafood po’boys and cocktail, to pizza, salads, and sandwiches. Happy hour Maui runs 3-4:30pm daily with specials on select food and drink, call to confirm details. (1295 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9390; Honumaui.com

HOOK + KNIFE

If you are in the gardens, pool, and ocean check out off the hook hour daily from 5-6pm and get half-off Moet champagne by the glass and the seafood tower too. (The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, 1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com

HULA GRILL

Sway on down to aloha hour daily from 2:30-5pm, for drink specials including $5 drafts of Longboard Lager, Fire Rock Pale Ale, Lavaman Red Ale, Hula Hefeweizen, Barefoot Brew, and Coors Light; $6 cocktails including plantation lemonade, blue Hawai‘i, house margarita, and pau hana punch; and $7 Line 39 Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. The $5-$11 pupu menu offers beef poke lettuce wraps, tandoori roasted shrimp, kabocha pumpkin hummus, crispy fish sliders, and much more. (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

INU POOL BAR

A poolside happy hour Maui bar experience from 3-6pm everyday featuring $4 local craft beers; $5 house wines; and $8 Lahaina town mai tais and blood orange coconut mai tais. Now also featuring an exclusive Single-Barrel Buffalo Trace Bourbon and Barrel-Aged Anejo Patron to be enjoyed in any cocktail or on the rocks for $8. (The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, 45 Kai Malina Pkwy.); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

JAVA JAZZ

The Honokowai hub for the musically artistic and eclectic. Join them for happy hour Maui everyday from 3-5pm and get discounts on food and drinks. (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

KA‘ANAPALI GRILLE AND TAP ROOM

Great views and sunsets on Ka’anapali beach. Come down and enjoy happy hour Maui daily from 2-5pm and 9-10pm, and get discounts on Waikiki Brewing Company drafts, wine by the glass, selected tropical drinks, pupus, and pizza too! Marriott (100 Nohea Kai Dr.); 808-667-7733; K-grille.com

KIMO’S

BEST DINING WITH A VIEW RUNNER UP 2018

The deck of Kimo’s looks right over the beautiful Pacific Ocean; you can’t get any closer unless you are on a boat. Their aloha hour runs daily from 3-5pm in the Lanai Bar and you can get $5 select draft beer, $7 house margaritas and select wines, and the $8 Lahaina lemonade. The $4.50-$7 eats menu offers wok-charred edamame, kalua pork cheese fries, macadamia nut calamari, Asian bbq beef ribs, and more. It’s like a booze cruise only better. (845 Front St.); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

MAUI BREWING CO.

BEST LOCALLY MADE DRINK 2018

This bar is where it all started for Maui Brewing Co., and you can’t get a tastier beer in Kahana! The Maui Brewing Company beer is now made in South Maui and voted Best Locally Made Drink this year, but its roots are still in West Maui. Sit at the pub during their daily happy hour Maui from 3:30-5:30pm and get $1 off house beers and $10 flatbread. Don’t forget every Wednesday is “Logo Wear Wednesday” where you enjoy discounts on house beers all day when you wear MBC logo shirts or hats. (4405 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com

MAUI TACOS

BEST FISH TACOS 2018

This is the best deal in Napili! Kick it in the Tiki Bar for happy hour Maui from 3-5pm and get half-off beers, margaritas, and all tacos. Sweet! (5095 Napilihau St.); 808-665-0222; Mauitacos.com

PAILOLO BAR & GRILL

You get three-times the fun here with their triple daily happy hour Maui slots! If you like to start early try the 10:30-11:30am. Feeling it midday? Show up at the 4-6pm. Got a late night hankering? Come by from 8:30-10pm! This oceanfront, open-air sports bar has a food truck style kitchen. Any of their three happy hours offer $5 classic mai tais, $6 house wines, $7 drafts and any “Drink of the Day,” and $4 select side dishes. (The Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas, 6 Kai Ala Dr.); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/pailolo

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA

Have you tried the Blueberry Lavender Fizz or the Kaffir Ginger Sour? Well, now’s the time. It’s happy hour Maui all day every day in the Garden Patio with $4 selected beers, $5 house wine (6oz glass), $7 selected cocktails, and selected started under $5. (900 Front St.); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

SANSEI SEAFOOD RESTAURANT AND SUSHI BAR

BEST SUSHI 2018

BEST KARAOKE 2018

Sushi and karaoke are the peanut butter and jelly of Japan, meant to be enjoyed together. But there is a third ingredient that is also necessary: beer and sake. Take delight in this foreign trifecta during Sansei’s popular karaoke nights on Thursdays and Fridays from 10pm-Close where appetizers and sushi are half-off plus get $1 off select draft beers and sake. (600 Office Rd.); 808-669-6286; Sanseihawaii.com

SEA HOUSE

BEST PUPUS THIRD PLACE 2018

Enjoy happy hour Maui at the restaurant’s beachfront Whale Watcher’s Bar and Terrace, daily from 2-4:30pm, with $3-$5 beers, $7-$11 wine by the glass, $8-$11 speciality drinks, and a variety of pupus ranging from $6-$8. (Napili Kai Beach Resort, 5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

SON’Z STEAKHOUSE

Surrounded by waterfalls and palm trees they offer happy hour Maui nightly at the bar and lounge from 5-6:30pm. Drink specials include; $5 beers and $7 cocktails. Food specials are steak tacos, cheese steak pot stickers, filet mignon sliders, ceviche, coconut shrimp, and garlic fries. (200 Nohea Kai Dr.); 808-667-4506; Sonzrestaurant.com

SPANKY’S

BEST PLACE TO SHOOT POOL THIRD PLACE 2018

Looking to grab some food, catch a game, or have fun, then rip on over for happy hour Maui Monday-Saturday from 2-6pm and get $1 off wells and domestic beers. Or check them out during power hour from 8-9pm Monday-Friday and enjoy $2 well drinks and domestic beers. Spanky’s Riptide, (505 Front St., Lahaina)

TAVERNA

BEST MIXOLOGIST 2018

This rustic open air restaurant offers a late night happy hour Maui from 9pm-midnight, with 20 percent off all cocktails and a limited bar food menu. Alright!. (2000 Village Rd.); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

THE 19TH HOLE

There is no better feeling than reaching the 19th hole. This Hawaiian eatery on the Plantation Golf Course offers happy hour Maui daily from 3-5pm. Enjoy $4 domestic bottles, $5 draft beers, $6 well cocktails, and $8 Maui Ocean Vodka, William Hill Chardonnay, and Cabernet. Also get 8 pupus for $8 each, and hit up the regular grill menu too. (The Plantation House Restaurant, 2000 Plantation Club Dr.); 808-669-6299; Theplantationhouse.com

THE DIRTY MONKEY

BEST FEMALE BARTENDER 2018

This beer and shot bar has got lots of nightlife and plenty of entertainment. With over 250 whiskeys and 16 craft beers from all over the world, pau hana monkey-style everyday from 3-6pm, and enjoy $6 mai tais, well cocktails, local draft beers, select wines and half-off all small bite items. (844 Front St.); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

THE POUR HOUSE

Serving hand-crafted cocktails, local beers, and 200 different wines from all over the world, check them out during happy hour everyday from 4-5:30pm, with $4-$6 select beers, $7 house wines, and a yummy happy hour Maui appetizers menu. During the week they have drink specials all day, offering $7 glasses of organic red and white wine and 20 percent off cocktails on Mondays; on Friday get $7 glasses of select sparkling wines; and on Saturday get 25 percent off select bottles. They also have food specials which change weekly. (700 Office Rd.); 808-214-5296; Thepourhousekapalua.com

TIKI BAR & GRILL

If you haven’t spent at least a happy hour or two bellied up at the KBH Tiki Bar you are missing out. This hotel bar is just steps away from the beach, and offers casual happy hour Maui from 3-6pm everyday. You can take pleasure in their discounts on Pacific Golden Ale, Bikini Blonde, Amber Rock, Bud Light and the bartender’s special mix of the day. (Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, 2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com

South Maui

AMA BAR & GRILL

Relax in an outdoor setting daily for happy hour Maui from 5-7pm, with discounts on food and drink. (Fairmont Kea Lani, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/ama-bar-and-grill

AMIGO’S

BEST MEXICAN FOOD 2018

Not all Amigo’s on the island are created equal. In South Maui the cantina has two happy hours to choose from! Breakfast happy hour Maui is from 8-11am with $5.99 breakfast plates and cocktail specials including, $3.50 Bloody Marys and screwdrivers, and $5 J. Roget champagne mimosas and breakfast margaritas. Afternoon happy hour Maui is from 3-5pm with $1 off all drafts; $4 well drinks; $5 margaritas; $2 hard tacos (chicken, ground Beef, carnitas, al pastor, vegetarian), and a $5.99 appetizer menu. Don’t forget their weekly specials. (1215 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-9952; Amigosmaui.com

DIAMONDS ICE BAR & GRILL

BEST OPEN MIC NIGHT RUNNER UP 2018

This casual south Maui watering hole has happy hour Maui everyday from 3-7pm. Their chilly interior and friendly vibe also features some great bar food so you don’t have to leave hungry. They have a full schedule of evening events from football, to pool tournaments, comedy open mic nights, to DJ dance nights, so plan accordingly. Enjoy $3 wells; $5 jager and fireball at happy hour Maui, also get 25 percent off pupus from 3-5pm and 10-11pm. (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

GANNON’S

BEST KAMA’AINA RUNNER UP 2018

Looking for an open-air setting with sweeping island views and a great happy hour Maui then this is your spot. Hang out in the Red Bar during happy hour everyday from 3-8pm, and get $4 draught beer, $6 wines by the glass, $7 classic cocktails, $9 signature drinks, and a $8-$14 happy hour food menu. (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

HUMBLE MARKET KITCHIN

Chef Roy Yamaguchi’s Humble Market Kitchen has a beautiful bar. Take advantage of their surroundings and revel in their happy hour Maui everyday from 5-6:30pm. You get $1 off all beers, and $8 glasses of wine. (Wailea Beach Resort, 3700 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-4655; Hmkmaui.com

KO

BEST KAMA’AINA 2018

Cocktails made with the world’s finest spirits, fresh juices, and Maui-grown fruits – this elegant pau hana goes from 3-5pm with drink and food specials. Drink deals include $4 Maui Brewing Co. root beer, $6 Maui Brewing Co. beers, $10 select red and white wines by the glass, and $12 select Ko Cocktails (traditional pina colada, lava flow, Kea Lani mai tai, upcountry buck, panini cooler). The pupu menu offers and a variety of $12 items like crispy calamari, Kobe beef poke, Oishi sushi, flatbreads, and more. (Fairmont Kea Lani, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

LAVA ROCK BAR & GRILL

One of the hottest night spots in Kihei. Try one of your favorite signature infused liquor during happy hour Maui everyday from 3-6pm and 9-11pm. (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

LUANA LOUNGE –

BEST COCKTAIL 2018

Not only does Luana have a late night light happy hour from 8-10pm, but they also have Maui’s Best Cocktail called The Training Room. Every night during happy hour Maui you can unwind in style with $6 Maui Brewing Co. beers, $12 Luana cocktails. and half-off select wines by the bottle. Also enjoy a variety of $12 pupu items from Shanghai spring rolls to island-style poutine and $12 select desserts like Haleakala mud pie and Hawaiian s’mores. Luana also has a few feature nights like (Fairmont Kea Lani, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

MANOLI’S PIZZA

This Wailea pizzeria is a great hangout for happy hour Maui. It runs two times daily from 3-6pm and nightly from 9pm-midnight. Drink specials include $3.50-$5 beer, $5-$6 cocktails, and $6 wines by the glass. Food specials are hummus, garlic truffle fries and cheese bread, calamari, shrimp scampi, pork sliders, pizza by the slice, and more. (100 Wailea Ike Dr.); 808-874-7499; Manolispizzacompany.com

MAUI BREWING CO. HAPPY HOUR

BEST NEW RESTAURANT RUNNER UP 2018

The full restaurant just opened this year, and offers an open-air interior and family-friendly vibe with a menu by Chef Jojo Vasquez. Join them for happy hour Maui everyday from 3:30-5:30pm and 9:30-11pm and get $1 off house beers, $3 off select cocktails, $10 flatbread, and half-off select appetizers. Also every Wednesday is “Logo Wear Wednesday.” Wear MBC logo shirts or hats and receive $2 off house beers all day. (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE

BEST FISH AND CHIPS RUNNER UP 2018

Magic, dinner, and live entertainment: This Irish bar and restaurant ticks all the boxes. Drop in during happy hour Maui daily from 2-6pm and get $5 all draft beers, whiskeys, Sycamore Lane wines, and cocktails. The $8 dish menu includes jumbo chicken wings, quesadillas, potato/fish tacos, coconut shrimp, mac and cheese, and cheeseburger and fries. Party like you’re Irish! (100 Kaukahi St.); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

NICK’S FISHMARKET

BEST SERVICE THIRD PLACE 2018

A beautiful experience in South Maui, enjoy happy hour Maui daily with food from 5-6:30pm and drinks from 5-7pm exclusively at the bar. Food specials include calamari fritti, kalua pig pot stickers, filet mignon sliders, seafood tacos, Maui wowie salad, and more. Drink specials are $5-$6 beers and wines by the glass, and $7 specialty drinks. (Fairmont Kea Lani, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-7224; Nicksfishmarketmaui.com

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE Happy Hour

BEST STEAK 2018

Some of the best snacks start with their award-winning USDA Prime aged beef at Ruth’s Chris. Grab a juicy steak and enjoy happy hour Maui in the lounge daily from 5-7pm with drink and pupu discounts. (3750 Wailea Alanui); 808-874-8880; Ruthschrishawaii.com

SANSEI

BEST SUSHI 2018

BEST KARAOKE 2018

Sushi and karaoke are the peanut butter and jelly of Japan, meant to be enjoyed together. But there is a third ingredient that is also necessary: beer and sake. Take delight in this foreign trifecta during Sansei’s popular karaoke nights. Sing your heart out on Thursday-Sunday from 10pm-Close, during karaoke nights, and get $1 off select draft beers and Sake and half-off appetizers and sushi. (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com

SARENTO’S ON THE BEACH

This Mediterranean-style restaurant, set beachfront on Keawakapu Beach, offers happy hour Maui daily from 3-5:30pm. Drink specials include $5 well drinks and beer, and $8 cocktails and wines by the glass. Food specials are caprese, smoked fresh island fish dip, mini burger, fish taco, and calamari fritti. (2980 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-7555; Sarentosonthebeach.com

SHEARWATER TAVERN

BEST PUPUS RUNNER UP 2018

This Kihei hotspot is the perfect place to come together for happy hour Maui everyday from 5-6pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 10pm-midnight. They have a great selection of beers. Enjoy daily-changing drink special deals: $2 off draft beers and signature craft cocktails, and half-off appetizers, veggies, and pizzas. (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE

BEST PAU HANA 2018

Chillax at the Tiki Lounge where you can pau hana all day. Tiki decor, surf videos, an outdoor lanai, and live music make daily happy hour Maui awesome. From 11am-6pm you can get loose with $3 Primo drafts, $4 well drinks, Sauza margaritas, Bloody Marys, and Pacifico drafts. As if that is not enough they got daily specials happening too. (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

SUNSET BAR & GRILL

Formally Kono’s on the Green, this modern, upscale eatery with Japanese-European fusion fare and scenic views offers happy hour Maui daily from 4-6pm, with $1 off beer and wine, $2 off signature cocktails, $3 off well drinks, and 25 percent off select pupus. (Elleair Golf Club, 470 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-633-4220.

THE PINT & CORK

BEST LATE NIGHT FOOD RUNNER UP 2018

Maui premium gastropub offers happy hour Maui daily from 2-5pm, where you can get $1 off all draft beers and $2 off all glasses of wine, $4 domestic bottles, $5 imported bottles, $6 well drinks, $7 Cabrito margarita, $8 La Marca mimosa and New Amsterdam mule, and all specialty cocktails are $9. The eats menu includes $4.25 sliders (pork adobo, kalua pork, cheeseburger), $6 soup of the day and mac and cheese, $7 deviled eggs Rockefeller and garlic parmesan fries, and $11 fried chicken wings. (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-BEER; Thepintandcork.com

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL

BEST HAPPY HOUR MAUI 2018

There is no denying the reader’s vote when it comes to Happy Hour on Maui: Three’s has what you want. Two happy hour time slots to choose from, 3-6pm and 9-10pm daily. Great prices on drafts, white and red wines, well drinks, margaritas, and mai tai’s at $3.75 to $6.75. They have choke deals on their amazing sushi rolls, to nachos, kalua pork quesadillas and coconut crusted shrimp. (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

VIBE BAR & NIGHTCLUB

BEST NEW BAR THIRD PLACE 2018

Maui’s little urban lounge has a cool bar, hot dance floor, and unparalleled night life every night of the week. Catch them during power hours from 6-9pm from Sunday to Thursday with half-off drinks, and on Friday and Saturday for $1 off beers, $2 off wines, and $5 well drinks. Plus they have daily drink specials, Monday is Service Industry night with half-off well;; $2 drink specials happen on Tuesday; $5 lemon drop shot on Wednesday; $7 French martinis on Thursday; $5 fireballs shot and $4 fourplay drinks specials on Friday; and Saturday offers $5 Jameson. (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibenightclubmaui.com

WHAT ALES YOU

BEST HAPPY HOUR RUNNER UP 2018

Tune into 20 frosty taps on rotation. Try one during happy hour Maui daily from 3-5pm, and get $2 off all beers and select wines, plus daily specials on food items. (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com

Upcountry Maui

CASANOVA

BEST PLACE TO DANCE 2018

BEST ITALIAN FOOD 2018

Casanova’s has been pumping out dance beats and good times on ladies night for years, and win’s the best spot to dance your butt off in 2018. But they also hold the coveted title for best Italian food too. A popular destination among Maui’s locals and visitors, join them during happy hour Maui, Monday-Saturday from 5-6pm, for $5 carafes (half a liter) of mojito and margaritas, and $4.50 carafes (half a liter) of Chianti and Pinot Grigio. (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT & SALOON

BEST OPEN MIC NIGHT 2018

BEST BAR RUNNER UP 2018

Maui’s favorite north shore hangout. Pau hana with the crew daily from 3-6pm and get $2 off house drinks; $4 domestic bottles, house wines, and well drinks; $5 select drafts, and a variety of food specials ranging from $4-$10. (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

JAWS COUNTRY STORE

BEST BENTO RUNNER UP 2018

Sorry guys no boozie drinks but everyday throughout October from 4-6pm, BOGO: Buy one pizza and get one free pizza. Happy hour Maui yum! (4320 Hana Hwy., Ha‘iku); 808-419-6887; Jawscountrystore.com

MILAGROS

BEST MARGARITA 2018

Voted Best Happy Hour Maui in 2017 and Best Margarita of 2018, this is the spot to be daily for happy hour from 3-6pm. Enjoy $4 Pacifico and Negra Modelo drafts, and Tecate and Modelo Especial cans; $5 house margaritas, mai tais, and house red and white wines by the glass; and $6 daily food specials. (3 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8755; Milagrosfoodcompany.com

PAIA BAY COFFEE & BAR

BEST PAU HANA RUNNER UP 2018

Relax on the North Shore in a lush tropical garden, and enjoy happy hour Maui 4-6pm daily. Drink specials include $2 off select craft cocktails and select beers, and $3 off Proverb Cabernet and Chardonnay wine. Food specials are $5 tacos, $6 watermelon salad, $7 macadamia nut pesto crostini, and $14 Mediterranean platter. Plus they have live entertainment and events happening almost everyday, starting at 5pm. (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

ROCK & BREWS

Located in the historic beach-side community, with island vibes and an extensive tap list (52 beers), their hoppy hour runs daily from 3-6pm, with $4.95 select draft Kona beers; $5.95 mai tais, well cocktails, and house wine; and $6.95 select appetizers. (120 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR

BEST KARAOKE THIRD PLACE 2018

Catch all your favorite sports-related fun daily during happy hour Maui, 3:30-6:30pm, and get $1 off draft mugs, domestic bottles, well drinks, and wines by the glass; $6.50 pina colada; $7 tequila watermelon sour; $8 mai tais, bloody Marys and margaritas, plus daily specials on food. (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380

Looking for past bar guides?

2017 https://mauitime.com/maui-bar-guide/2017-mauitime-bar-guide/

2016 https://mauitime.com/maui-bar-guide/2016-mauitime-bar-guide-bloody-marys-and-happy-hour-listings/