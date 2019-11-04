2019 MauiTime Bar Guide

Maui’s bar scene is as rich and diverse as our community. We have neighborhood bars, swanky speakeasies, cultivated resort cocktail lounges, and local taprooms. The libations come in all flavors, shapes, and sizes, as do the people creating and drinking them. MauiTime talked with bartenders, beverage managers, and mixologists around the island to give you a glimpse behind their bar’s atmosphere and drinks. This year’s Bar Guide celebrates the inclusivity of all aspects of bar culture, and gives you a peek into the best places to find the happiest hours on Maui.

808 ON MAIN

In the heart of Wailuku, join them for happy hour Monday-Friday from 3-6pm and get discounts on food and drink. Plus check out their daily specials too!

(2051 Main St., Wailuku); 808-242-1111; 808onmain.com

ALALOA LOUNGE AT THE RITZ-CARLTON KAPALUA

Enjoy ocean views during Wine Not Hour daily from 4-5pm, offering half-off cheese and charcuterie and select bottles of wine.

(1 Ritz Carlton Dr.); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com

AMA BAR & GRILL AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI

Perched at the upper lagoon pool, offering a taste of Hawai‘i’s modern canoe lifestyle, join them for happy hour daily from 5-7pm.

(4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

AMIGO’S

With three locations, no matter where you are on island, you can join them for happy hour daily from 3-6pm. Enjoy $1 off draft and house wines; plus, get $4.99 well drinks, $5.99 house margaritas, $2.99 select hard tacos, and $6.99 select appetizers.

(658 Front St.); 808-661-0210; (1215 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-9952; (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-872-9525; Amigosmaui.com

BURGER SHACK KAPALUA

Surf on over to this beachfront bar for Shake It Hour everyday from 3-4pm and get $4 “Mini-Piggy” sliders and $5 select beers.

(DT Flemings Beach Park); 808-665-7513; Burgershackkapalua.com

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL

“We admit to being a bit of a snob when it comes to our spirits. This may play to favor our guests. We carry your standard lot of liquor of course, but look to allow our personal likes into our selections. We are always open to trying new things and looking to fuse unique items together. Our bar isn’t like others in Lahaina, we notice a collection of regulars and visitors that become regulars during their stay. Our atmosphere is chill: good food and generally good company. We’ve seen a few times where guests have become friendly and continue their adventures together beyond Jack’s. It’s a cool thing to witness.” -Josh Phillips and Ginny Block

Ahoy! Climb on up to the second floor and get a bird’s eye view of Front Street during happy hour, daily from 2-5pm. Get $1 off drafts and enjoy $4 wells and house wines, $5 margaritas and mai tais, and $8 specialty cocktails. Hope you’re hungry ‘cause food specials include $4 calamari or pulled chicken taco, $5 shredded pork taco, $5 crab cakes, $6 Baja fish taco, $7 bbq chicken quesadilla, $8 beef or pork sliders with fries, $8 calamari, $10 shrimp cocktail, $11 fish and chips, and $12 coconut shrimp. (Excluding Halloween and 4th of July).

(672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT & SALOON

Pau hana with the crew at Maui’s favorite North Shore hangout daily from 2-6pm and get $4 domestic bottles, organic house red and white wines, and well pours; plus, there are $5 select drafts and a variety of select appetizers ranging from $4-$10.

(142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

COOL CAT CAFE

One of Maui’s favorite old-time retro 1950s-diner-style cafes, and the home of the “Best Burger on Maui,” offers happy hour daily from 3-6pm. Menu includes $6 beer flights and a $7.50 food menu. Dine-in only. Cannot be combined with any other offers or kama‘aina

(658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL

“Our bar makes everyone feel at home. We have good vibes, and great drinks at great prices. Our visitors are always saying how it feels like their local bar back home. Come by and try our Lava Flow, Aloha Fruit Punch, or Lanai Lemonade and see for yourself!” -Mikaela Odello, Bartender.

Enjoy this casual watering hole during happy hour daily from 3-7pm, and get wells, Jager, and Fireball for $3.

(1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

DOWN THE HATCH

“Down The Hatch has been voted the ‘Best Bar on Maui’ for three years running because we have been able to relate to the community and bring a little something for everyone through our concept of Southern Aloha. We genuinely care that our guests come to unwind, to refresh, to laugh, engage, and enjoy. It’s just about having a good time with good vibes, better than you expect bar food, and outstanding drinks and service. We absolutely identify with mixology. Our cocktails are thoughtful, creative, and we use fresh local ingredients: fresh OJ, fresh lime, local dragonfruit, turmeric, liliko‘i, and whatever else we can get our hands on. We hand squeeze, machine press, and combine those ingredients to come up with creative craft cocktails. Outside of our regular menu, we have a craft cocktail night each week with Fresh Squeezed Fridays. Our staff always smiling and full of aloha, y’all!” -Maya and Madeline, Bartenders

Maui’s Best Bar offers happy hour daily from 2-6pm. Stop in and get $3.50 select drafts, $4.50 well cocktails, and $5.50 tropical cocktails (mai tai, margarita, pina colada, lava flow, daiquiri). Enjoy 15 percent off appetizers.

(658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE

Offering a selection of premium wines that is free from oxidation, in an oceanfront setting. Check them out during Aloha Hour daily from 3-5pm on the lanai bar. Offering $5 select draft beers; $7 barrel to glass, and house margarita ‘on the rocks’; and the $8 Lahaina lemonade. The eats menu ranges from $4.5-$7, offering Asian bbq beef ribs, fish cake, macadamia nut calamari, and more. Plus there is live music.

(130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST.

An upscale-casual American restaurant, owned by rock and roll icon Mick Fleetwood, they offer happy hour daily from 2-5pm with discounts on select beer, wines, and cocktails. Fridays are Aloha Hour on the Rooftop from 11-4pm.

(744 Front St.); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

FOND MAUI

“It’s a simple formula here at FOND: better spirits, better cocktails. You can taste it in the Mama-san Margarita. It’s made with calamansi, Hawaiian chili, orange, and inspired by Chef Jojo’s mom, Margarita. Or try the New Fashioned. It’s made with Old Grand-Dad, Amarena, orange oils, and house bitters. I can make it in seven seconds. The regulars love the quality and consistency of our products. Our restaurant is in the neighborhood. It’s a cozy, clean and contemporary space. The visitors like our unique concepts, modern cocktails and casual vibe.” -Tara Fontaine, Bartender.

This neighborhood eatery offers ‘ohana pau hana Tuesday-Saturday, from 2:30-4:30pm.

(5095 Napilihau St., Lahaina); 808-856-0225; Fondmaui.com

GANNON’S WAILEA – THE RED BAR

“Our use of local crafters, brewers, and distillers play a big part in our framework. When you take a sip of our cocktails we want you to experience a connection to this beautiful island we call Maui. From the beachcombers to brides, our bar just feels right. Whether it’s sitting at the bar catching your favorite game and listening to longtime bartender Chris Fite talk story about the island, or sunset gazing while putting the hurt on Bev’s Famous Crab Dip, The Red Bar is all about aloha.” -Jason Hamada, Assistant General Manager

Breathtaking views of Makena Bay, the ‘Alalakeiki Channel, and Molokini make this a great place to hang out during happy hour everyday from 3-8pm in the Red Bar (unless noted on website). Offering $5 draught beers, $7 classic cocktails and wines, and $9 signature cocktails. And over 20 items are on the menu like the wagyu cheeseburger, bbq pork ribs, tiger shrimp cocktail, ‘ahi poke bowl, crab cake sliders, warm brownie sundae, and more; sides are $8 and pupus are $14.

(605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

HULA GRILL

Sway on down to Aloha Hour daily from 3-5pm, for drink and food specials.

(2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

INU POOL BAR AT THE WESTIN NANEA OCEAN VILLA

Kick-it poolside and receive half priced draft beers, house wines, and selected craft cocktails, plus discounts on selected food items off the appetizer menu, from 3-6pm and 9-10pm. (Dine in only. Cannot be combined with any other promotions or discounts. Not valid on holidays or special events).

(45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com/inu

ISANA

Fresh local fish, sushi, and island cuisine with happy hour daily from 3-5pm, and on Friday and Saturday from 10pm-Midnight with free karaoke. Guests get 40 percent off select sushi, as well as discounted cocktails, beer, wine, and sake selections.

(515 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-5700; Isanarestaurant.net

KAI CAFE AT THE RITZ-CARLTON KAPALUA

This grab-and-go café located on the lobby level offers Coffee Up Hour from 1-2pm, with half-off Gibraltar and $10 hot sandwiches.

(1 Ritz Carlton Dr.); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com

KIMO’S

If you’re looking for a place to relax with a view check out Aloha Hour daily from 3-5pm in the Lanai Bar. Get $5 draft beers, $7 barrel to glass and tropical beach drinks, and $10 seasonal handcrafted cocktails like the Ula Mahina. The pupu menu ranges from $5-$8 and the late lunch menu $13-$21 offers black bean nachos, poke tacos, the chef’s half-pound cheeseburger, and more.

(845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

KO BAR AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI

“All of our cocktails are fantastic and draw inspiration from different cultures and time periods. However, I would say our Shiso Sour is most of our most dynamic cocktails. It utilizes our Kea Lani Patron Single barrel tequila, fresh shiso, citrus, and tajin. One of my favorite pairs would be our Cane Fire with our Kobe Beef Poke. The Cane fire is a cocktail that utilizes our Ilegal Mezcal, papaya, citrus, and pipi kaula rub. These flavor profiles of acid, sweet, smoke, and compliment the umami and rich flavors of our Kobe Beef Poke. At KŌ Bar, our bartenders focus sharing stories from the plantation days of Maui through the combination of flavor profiles in our craft cocktails. This homage to Maui’s past invokes a lot of pride and passion in our colleagues.” -David Villanti, Food and Beverage Manager

Taste generations of local cuisine during happy hour from 3pm-5pm daily. Get $6 beers, $10 glasses of select wine, $12 cocktails, and $14 pupus like the tsunami calamari, oishi sushi, mushroom flatbread, kobe beef poke, and more.

(4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

KOHOLA BREWERY

Lahaina’s only microbrewery offers Hoppy Hour daily from 4-6pm with the cheapest local craft beers on island at $6-$6.25 for a 16-oz pint. Also, try beer flights in 2 to 4-oz tasters. Try the Lahaina Haze and Owyhee New England IPA, or the Lokahi Pilsner and Molokai Stout. Food, kids, and pets are welcome.

(910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

LINEAGE

“We have a wide variety of spirits behind the bar here at Lineage with a focus on small batch craft spirits. Elevated bar culture to me is using all house made syrups and utilizing culinary techniques combined with modern bartending. Innovation and balance of flavor are key! Our sweet and savory poi mochi bites from the kitchen pair fantastically with our Oh Yeah! cocktail. The tropical guava jelly in the poi mochi come together with the liliko‘i and pineapple notes in the cocktail. The addition of Campari helps to combat the richness of the chicken liver pate and gets your digestion going, preparing you for your next dish! You can serve great cocktails, but it’s going to be the personality behind the bar that truly makes your experience exceptional. We have a fantastic team behind the bar that deliver memorable experiences that keep our customers coming back.” -Natalie Hansen, Senior Mixologist at Lineage

(3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-8800; Lineagemaui.com

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI

Tropical libations and perfect sunsets, visit them during happy hour daily from 8-10pm.

(4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

MALA OCEAN TAVERN

“MALA mixology is freedom of expression! Expression of our environment, with locally sourced produce and by giving our bartenders the opportunity to express themselves and have fun and get creative. A commitment to sourcing the best products out there and creating memorable cocktails. Mixology is about mastering a craft and we train our bar staff to maintain that consistency for experimentation and a passion for the classics. We pride ourselves on mixing any cocktail while keeping the classics simple using high-quality ingredients. Mixology is a science and at MALA we love to experiment with meticulousness being the key to our consistency. Your cocktail will taste and look the same every single time!” -Rob Farrell, Bar Manager

Spend happy hour oceanfront and get $5 draft beers, $7 select wines and culinary cocktails, $1.50 Kusshi Oysters, half-off appetizers, and $10 flatbreads. Offered daily from 2-4:30pm. Mala ‘Til Midnight late night happy hour is from 10pm-midnight, which features a variety of entertainment, live music, vinyl DJs, art shows, and more!

(1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

MAUI BREWING CO.

“We elevate our menu by only supporting local and selecting brands that share our culture for sustainability. Our fanciest libation is a toss up between the Rosemary Honey Badger, which puts an MBC twist on the classic Old Fashioned, and the Lei’d Lychee, which is a lychee martini topped with a lychee spritzed plumeria flower image. If you want to keep it simple go with the Maui Mule, made special with our very own MBC Ginger Beer, but of course we can’t forget my favorite beer, the Pueo Pale Ale.” -Desiree Laberinto, Bar Manager, and Austin Doud, Bartender

An open-air interior and family-friendly vibe, they offer happy hour everyday from 3:30-5:30pm and 9:30-11pm with $1 off all beers, $3 off culinary and classic cocktails, $10 craft pizza with Bikini Blonde artisan crust made by hand, and the $4-$8 special starter menu. Also every Wednesday is Logo Wear Wednesday: Wear MBC logo attire for all day drink specials. (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

MILAGROS

This is the spot to be on the North Shore for daily happy hour from 3-6pm. (3 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8755; Milagrosfoodcompany.com

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE

Magic, dinner, and live entertainment – check out this Irish bar and restaurant during happy hour daily from 2-6pm. (100 Kaukahi St.); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR

“Our ‘tropical garden cafe’ vibe is apparent in our cocktails selection, using organic, local ingredients – such as Kula Farms Lavender for Lavender Love Train, Maliko Bay Farms tomatoes for our Bloody Brilliant Mary, and mango from the Haiku Mill for our Mango Mojito. We freshly make and press all our juices. Our cafe bar is a hidden gem in Pa‘ia Town. Set among a courtyard garden, we feature amazing local artists and musicians along with a well curated, New American/Hawaiian Fusion menu of fresh food and craft drinks.” -Liam Grist, Owner

Relax on the North Shore in a lush tropical garden and enjoy happy hour 3-6pm daily. Specials include $1 off beers, $2 off select cocktails, and $2 off select food items like vegan or fish tacos and the macadamia nut pesto crostini. Plus they have live entertainment and events happening almost everyday, starting at 5pm. (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

‘OLU CAFE AT THE RITZ-CARLTON KAPALUA

Enjoy the warm Maui sun in this ocean view restaurant during Sunset Seeker Hour from 2-3pm. Get half-off the aloha frozen pineapple bowl and the sunset seeker cocktail. Also, there are specials on the small bites menu. (1 Ritz Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7089; Ritzcarlton.com

SANSEI

With two locations, Sansei’s popular Karaoke nights offer discounts on food and drink.

(1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; (600 Office Rd.); 808-669-6286; Sanseihawaii.com

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT

Located in the heart of Maui with a spectacular views of the Harbor, enjoy happy hour daily from 3-5pm. (Maui Ocean Center, 192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE

“We are just a humble joint in paradise with great atmosphere, friendly people, and delicious cocktails. Mai tais are the most obvious tiki drink, and our signature mai tai with black strap molasses rum doesn’t disappoint. However, our Zombie is something you don’t get at most bars and is a serious drink for tiki lovers. So serious we limit two per customer. For something simple try our Endless Summer cocktail… a mix of vodka, pineapple, and mango. Our bartenders Renie, Bart, Sebastian, and Kevin are exceptional at what they do and people love to talk story with them. Sebastian makes what he calls the ‘Seabass Special.’ You’ll have to come in and try it.” -Mikhail Tassi, Owner and General Manager

Tiki decor, surf videos, an outdoor lanai, and live music – visit them during happy hour daily from 11am-6pm. Enjoy $3 Primo drafts, and $4 wells, margaritas, bloody Marys, and Pacifico drafts. Also from 4-6pm they offer a bar snack menu with many items $4 or less like sliders, nachos, chili cheese fries, and street tacos. (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR

“Stopwatch is an authentic Upcountry experience. People love our hometown feeling and being treated like family. We keep it simple and stock our well with above-average liquor. For a great pairing go for a Spacedust IPA with Flat Iron Steak. If you want to get fancy try the top shelf margarita with El Jimador Gold tequila and Gran marnier; if you want to keep it real try our whisky sour.” -Jerome Gess, Bar Manager.

Catch all your favorite sports related fun daily during happy hour, 3:30-6:30pm, and get $3.75 domestic bottles, $4 draft mugs, $5 craft beer mugs, $5.25 wells, $6.50 pina coladas, and $7-$10.50 wines by the glass. (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

SUNSET BAR & GRILL

A modern, upscale eatery with scenic views offering happy hour daily from 3-6pm, with $1 off beer and house wine, $4 wells, and 25 percent off select pupus. (Elleair Golf Club, 470 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-633-4220; Sunsetsbarandgrill.com

THE BANYAN TREE AT THE RITZ-CARLTON KAPALUA

Hand-crafted wooden bar, open concept, and expansive views. Tiki Hour is from 5-6pm, with half-off light bites from the Fireside Menu and Moet Imperial champagne by the glass at the bar or fire pits. (1 Ritz Carlton Dr.i); 808-665-7089; Banyantreekapalua.com

THE BEACH CLUB AT ASTON KA‘ANAPALI SHORES

Pau hana on Fridays from 2-5pm and enjoy live music with Harry Troupe from 3-6pm. (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-667-2211; Astonkaanapalishoresresort.com

THE DIRTY MONKEY

“We offer such a variety of experiences to our patrons. If you’re into whiskey we have something you most likely have never had, and a list of craft beers from all over the world. We offer the best in entertainment like our local and world famous DJs and dancing. We are the FUN place to go on Maui. We pride ourselves as Maui’s only true whiskey bar with over 250 whiskeys, and rare bourbon and scotches to choose from. If you want a great pairing try our local craft beer and our supreme nachos. Feel free to throw on some chicken or ground beef on them as well!” -Marlena Ramirez, Bartender

Over 250 whiskeys and 16 craft beers from all over the world, pau hana monkey style everyday from 3-6pm, and enjoy $6 mai tais and well cocktails, $2 off local select beers and select wines, and half-off all small bite items. (Excludes major sporting events, special events, and UFC). (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

THE HIDEAWAY AT MONTAGE KAPALUA

“The choice of spirit is so important! Whenever possible, local is better, but premium is a must. The subtle nuances of the chosen spirit really inform the drink overall, particularly when working with gin, whisky, and tequila, so I try to choose the spirit which will best compliment the overall flavor profile of recipe. At Hideaway, we strive for a culture of hospitality over mixology. Great service never goes out of style, and we pride ourselves on putting our guests first always. Yes, we have great drinks made with house-crafted ingredients, and yes, we employ a lot of fancy tools and equipment, but our number one priority is ensuring our guests have an amazing experience.” -Zoe Benrexi, Resort Beverage Manager

Local fare and island inspired cocktails, relax indoors or on the patio on Mondays from 6-9pm for Cocktails with Kendal and half-off all wines and spirits. (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com

THE MILL HOUSE

Sip and savor over some of the most beautiful scenery in Central Maui. The Mill House has an exciting menu at happy hour all $10-$12, country style pork pate, smoked fish profiteroles, chopped salad, pork musubi, beef + bacon burger, taro leaf risotto, oxtail soup, beef manapua, talian sausage pizza, and tomato pizza. Cocktails on special include the Mill Mule, mai tai, The HI Life ($10-$12), plus a $5 Maui Brewing Co. beer selection; $20 bottles of Enza Prosecco; $10 select glass of wines; and 30 percent off bottles of Rose wines. Its all happening daily from 2-5pm.

(1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Wailuku); 808-270-0333

THE PINT & CORK

Maui premium gastropub offers happy hour daily from 2-5pm, where you can get $1 off all draft beers, $2 off beer by the glass, and $3 off craft cocktails. Get $5 select bottles, $6 well drinks, $7 mid day margarita, $8 Maui Mule, and $7-$11 select appetizers. (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-BEER; Thepintandcork.com

THREE’S BAR & GRILL

Two happy hours offered daily from 3-6pm and 9-10pm. Enjoy discounted well drinks, draft beers, margaritas, mai tais, white and red wines, and more. Plus the appetizers are bomb, from sushi rolls to nachos, kalua pork quesadillas, and coconut crusted shrimp. (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

TAVERNA

This rustic open air restaurant offer two happy hours: one starting at 2:30 and late night happy hour from 9pm-midnight. (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

TIKI BAR & GRILL AT KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL

“We make an effort to showcase the base spirit in our cocktails while only utilizing high quality fresh ingredients to create a wonderful balance to craft each drink. Our refreshing mocktail Mango Season is made with pureed mangoes, fresh squeezed limes, and house made syrup from lemongrass stalks grown in our hotel garden. It’s definitely a one of a kind drink that you can only get from our Tiki Bar!” -Jason Kayatani, Director of Restaurants

This classic Maui beach bar just steps away from the sand at Ka’anapali offers happy hour daily from 3-6pm, offering discounts on local craft draft beers. (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Ka’anapali); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com/dining/tiki-bar

VIBE BAR MAUI

“We call ourselves an ‘Island Speakeasy.’ Our cocktails tend to live in an area between tiki and prohibition era styles, without being firmly one or the other. The speakeasy attitude is important to us. We want to be a gathering place where all types of people come together. Our regulars love the ‘Vibe’ here, if you’ll pardon the wordplay. We’re a bit more relaxed than other places in the Triangle and I think we’re viewed as an oasis. Many of our customers are in the bar or restaurant industry and just want to relax with some good cocktails and good company after a long day.” -Eric Martinez, Bartender

Cool down at this cocktail lounge during happy hour. Offered daily from 5-7pm with $1 off beers, $2 off VIBE originals like the popular Spanish Killer or the Chilly Koi, and $1.50 per chicken wing. (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

WAI BAR

“We use all fresh squeezed juices from lemon, lime, orange, mango, and starfruit. We use all fresh herbs in our cocktails from sage to mint, basil, rosemary, and combine them with a large variety of spirits. We try to offer complicated palate experiences as well as simple ‘shots and a beer.’ We are inclusive of all different walks of life and everybody’s here to listen to the music and have a good time. All sorts of different people come and hang out with each other and make acquaintances and create friendships. They share drinks, talk story, and discuss local interests. There is always something new and exciting to check out like comedy, belly dancing, great DJs, country music, and really friendly knowledgeable staff.” -Johnny, Owner

This classic watering hole right in the heart of Wailuku offers pau hana hour Monday-Saturday from 12-6pm, with $2 off everything. (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

–

Cover design by Albert Cortez

Cover image courtesy Lineage