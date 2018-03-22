Hali’imaile General Store offers Easter Buffet

Start your spring with a special Easter Buffet on Easter Sunday, April 1st from 10:30am-2pm. Menu highlights include: herb scrambled eggs, Canadian bacon, liliko‘i hollandaise, salt crusted prime rib of beef, Moroccan lamb stew, prosciutto caprese salad, Easter cookies, fresh fruit tartlets and much more. Cost is $49 for adults and $18 for children 6-8. Call or go online to view the full menu and to make a reservation. Hali‘imaile General Store, (900 Hali‘imaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; HGSMaui.com
