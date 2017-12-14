Wrap-It-Up Wednesdays: Holiday Gift Wrapping Class at Queen Kaahumanu Center

Wrap-It-Up Wednesday’s Holiday Gift Wrapping Class will be at the Queen Ka`ahumanu Center on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Taught by Aunty Ruth (aka Mrs. Claus), attendees will learn the art of wrapping gifts with a special emphasis on Japanese gift wrapping and wrapping round gifts. Please bring your own gift wrap. Seating is limited though reservations are not required. Free. 10am. Queen Ka`ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com
