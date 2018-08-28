Wai Bar 1st Birthday Party Celebration

Wai Bar, Maui’s Best New Bar is turning one and will be celebrating for two days. Kicking off on Friday, August 31 at noon, enjoy live entertainment with Gene Argel Trio, Fushia, Plush and Sweet Beats along with eats by Ma‘alaea General Store. There will also be a DJ Scratch Battle hosted by DJ Mike Carrone, and featuring DJs Joralien, JayP and Tom Jones. On Saturday, September 1, also starting at noon, music will be bumping with rotating cast of Wai Bar All Stars; Maui Belly Groove and DJs JayP, E-Stylez, Kid C, Gaia Golden, MF Dad, and TRVR. Food will be provided by Pele’s Pizza and Ma‘alaea General Store. ($7 cover on both days). Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

photo courtesy Wai Bar