Vote in #Coconut Poll 11/16/2018 Alexander and Baldwin Maui Ag Land

Discussion: Should Alexander and Baldwin hold public meetings regarding the future of the old sugarcane land?

This week we talked about the mysterious fate of A&B’s Maui holdings, including reports that they have a partner to farm the entire Central Valley, rumors that a Canadian pension fund is in the final stages of a 55,000-acre purchase, and continued requests for water diversion permits.

See our article: https://mauitime.com/news/politics/what-will-be-the-fate-of-mauis-central-valley-amid-reports-that-it-is-selling-maui-holdings-ab-receives-permits-for-continued-water-diversion-sierra-club-is-contesting-the-decision/

Share your opinion and comment below or to [email protected] to have your voice heard and for a chance to appear in print!

#coconutpoll

Take The Poll: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SugarLands